Animal lover, fire department rescue puppy from well

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An animal lover rescued a two-month-old puppy, which fell into an abandoned well at Pedakakani in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Help for Animal Society secretary A Tejovanth rescued a puppy with the support of rope and guidance of the fire department staff.

The officials concerned initially objected but the former requested them. As a result, the staff relented and guided him as to how to use a rope to rescue the puppy.

Using a rope tied to his waist, Tejovanth descended into the well and found the puppy in a basket. He handed over the basket to to the fire department officials and slowly came out of the well using the rope.

Addressing the media, Tejovanth said that he received information about a puppy which fell into an abandoned well at Yuvajana Nagar of Pedakakani 10 days ago, but no one rescued it.

He immediately informed fire department officer N Koteswara Rao who reached Pedakakani with trained staff and other equipment.

Tejovanth submitted a representation to the panchayat secretary requesting that the well be closed to ensure public safety.