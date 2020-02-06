Ban liquor throughout the country, suggests Gandhian

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: STRESSING the need for total prohibition in the country, eminent freedom fighter and well-known Gandhian Padma Charana Nayak has requested all chief ministers in the country to enforce a strict ban on liquor and sensitise the public about its ill effects.

Nayak, a former Odisha MLA arrived in the city on Wednesday and met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to invite him to the two-day national convention on ‘a liquor-free India’ to be held in New Delhi from February 16.

The meet is being organised by Milita Odisha Nisha Nibaran Abhijan (MONNA), an organisation committed for liquor ban in the country. He claimed that the CM has expressed his interest towards the activities taken up by MONNA and asked it to provide suggestions on enforcing liquor ban in Andhra Pradesh. Later, speaking to mediapersons here, Nayak observed despite states like Gujarat, Bihar, Mizoram and Uttarakhand enforcing prohibition, liquor was still a problem there due to illegal supply from neighbouring states. “During the two-day convention, we will chalk out an action plan on how to prevent liquor sales in the country through demonstrations and rallies. Renowned politicians Nitish Kumar, Anbumani Ramadoss, Vaiko and Sarithya Tyagi, have given confirmation of their participation in the event,” he said.