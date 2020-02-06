Capital shift for future generations, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that the decision to have three capitals was taken for the future generations of the State. “Some decisions impact future generations and at the same time, if some decisions were not taken also, that will also impact them. If the decision to have three capitals is not taken, it will have an adverse impact on the next generations,’’ he said.

Speaking at a conclave here on Wednesday, Jagan said, “The current capital Amaravati is neither in Vijayawada nor in Guntur. It is 30-40 km away from Guntur or Vijayawada. It is in a virgin land and if you visit there, you would probably not even find a two-lane road. You will have to go on a single-lane road.’’

Without taking the name of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said Amaravati was chosen as he (TDP chief) and his cronies bought huge chunks of land there.

“As this is a virgin land costing Rs2 crore per acre with no basic infrastructure such as roads, drains, electricity, water and stormwater drains, according to the reports of previous government itself, for the 53,000 acre land pooled, it would cost Rs1.09 lakh crore only for providing basic infrastructure,’’ Jagan said. Stating that the previous government spent Rs5,677 crore only on the capital in the past five years, Jagan said, “He left me a baggage of Rs2,300 crore and asked me to pay.’’

Jagan said the money was borrowed at 10.23 per cent interest rate while the Centre gives the State peanuts. “At this situation, what will a CM do? There is Amaravati for which I have to provide Rs1.03 lakh crore while my ability is only Rs5,000-Rs6,000 crore. It will be a drop of water in the ocean,’’ Jagan said. Speaking on the advantages of Vizag, Jagan said it already has all infrastructure facilities.

“Even if 10 per cent of the Rs1.09 lakh crore is put in Vizag, at least in 10 years time, we will be competing with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The children of my State will have one destination called Vizag and not Hyderabad or Bengaluru,’’ he said and added that Amaravati will continue as the Legislative Capital.

Jagan said introducing English medium in government schools was a revolutionary step in shaping the students as competitive workforce two decades down the lane.

Capital a national issue: Galla

While expressing disappointment over the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, TDP MP Galla Jayadev accused the YSRC government of destroying AP’s economy by its various decisions, particularly by its move to have three capitals. He said the capital was not a State issue, but a national issue as an Act of Parliament has committed that the Centre would provide funding and assistance to establish “a capital”, not “three capitals”. “Just imagine, if the Centre decided to move Parliament to Hyderabad and move the Supreme Court to Trivandrum and decided to abolish the Rajya Sabha in order to get it passed. This is the situation we are facing in AP,’’ he said.