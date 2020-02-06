Chandrababu Naidu: Why Centre not questioning YSRC government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Centre clarified that the State government has the prerogative to decide the capital city, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know why the Centre is not questioning the YSRC government on its move to have three capitals.

“The State government has the right to select the capital city, but not to change it. As said by the Centre, the then State government issued an order notifying Amaravati as the capital of AP on April 23, 2015, President of India released a notification for locating AP High Court in Amaravati and the same was inaugurated by the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Recently, following the demand of MP Galla Jayadev, the Centre included Amaravati in India’s political map. What else you want to establish Amaravati as the capital?’’ Naidu said and sought to know under which Act the State government has the right to form three capitals.

Extending solidarity with the protesting farmers at Rayapudi and Thullur on Wednesday, the 50th day of the agitation demanding the continuation of capital in Amaravati, Naidu launched a broadside against Jagan and reiterated his challenge to quit politics if the government gets mandate of the public in favour of three capitals by conducting a referendum.

“I am asking the Chief Minister. Conduct a debate anywhere in the State. The Chief Minister is acting like a psycho and maniac. Let us go for elections. I will quit politics if you win. Or conduct a referendum on ‘one capital one Chief Minister’ and ‘three capitals one Chief Minister’. I will not speak on the issue if you win,’’ he asserted.

Dubbing the YSRC as a useless party, he said except the ruling party, all the remaining political parties were supporting Amaravati. “Even people of Visakhapatnam want decentralisation of development, not administration,” he said and warned that those leaders, officials and police taking unilateral decisions and harassing people will have to face the consequences in future.