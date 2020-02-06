Coronavirus: Samples of five sent for testing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that they have a kept strict vigil on the passengers coming to the State from abroad in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in China, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy has maintained that there is no need to worry. Of the 50 people who have come to the State from Coronavirus-affected countries till Wednesday, 49 are under home isolation and one is admitted in an isolation facility in a hospital, he said and added that the condition of all of them was stable. He said that samples collected from five persons were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and results are awaited.