Home States Andhra Pradesh

Deliver prompt services to people through secretariats, CM Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver prompt services to the people through village/ward secretariats.

Published: 06th February 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal department at CM's camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver prompt services to the people through village/ward secretariats. He said that timing of various services should be displayed on the boards in the village/ward secretariats and wanted the officials to honour the same.

“There is no meaning in depending on other systems when we are having a village secretariat for every 2,000 population. Benefits should be taken to the doorstep of people. There should be no scope for corruption,’’ the Chief Minister said

Stating that Spandana will be organised in village secretariats on a regular basis, he said, “After receiving applications from people, we should resolve them at the earliest. Lest, the system will lose credibility. There should also be a mechanism to inform people through phones about the progress of their application and the time for resolving the same.’’ He said that there should be a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) in the important services being provided to people at the village and ward secretariats. Addressing a review meeting on the functioning of village and ward secretariats at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the volunteers and staff at the secretariats have been trained one month in advance about the new welfare programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp