Deliver prompt services to people through secretariats, CM Jagan tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver prompt services to the people through village/ward secretariats. He said that timing of various services should be displayed on the boards in the village/ward secretariats and wanted the officials to honour the same.

“There is no meaning in depending on other systems when we are having a village secretariat for every 2,000 population. Benefits should be taken to the doorstep of people. There should be no scope for corruption,’’ the Chief Minister said

Stating that Spandana will be organised in village secretariats on a regular basis, he said, “After receiving applications from people, we should resolve them at the earliest. Lest, the system will lose credibility. There should also be a mechanism to inform people through phones about the progress of their application and the time for resolving the same.’’ He said that there should be a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) in the important services being provided to people at the village and ward secretariats. Addressing a review meeting on the functioning of village and ward secretariats at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the volunteers and staff at the secretariats have been trained one month in advance about the new welfare programme.