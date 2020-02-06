Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t waste court’s time, come with proof: HC

Asks petitioners as to which provision of CRDA Act prevents shifting of govt offices from Amaravati to another place.

Published: 06th February 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While hearing the petitions related to shifting of government offices to Kurnool from Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh High Court  on Wednesday asked the petitioners as to which provision of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act prevents shifting of government offices from Amaravati to another place. The HC said that the petitioners cannot simply make accusations at others and asked them not to waste the precious time of the court.

The HC bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasurya, was hearing Public Interest Litigations filed by a farmer Kondepati Giridhar from Talayapalem in Guntur district and Gadde Tirupati Rao, secretary of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi against the GO on shifting of offices of the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Enquiries to Kurnool issued on January 31.

One of the petitioner’s counsel Karumanchi Indraneel Babu said that the government had not taken anything  into consideration while issuing the GO on shifting of the two offices to Kurnool. He went on to add that the government had stopped all the development works in the capital region. Intervening at this juncture, the HC bench asked whether all these points were mentioned in the petition. Stating that all the issues were mentioned in the petition, the counsel said the government was going ahead with the relocation of offices with bad intentions.  The bench once again intervened and asked the counsel not to deliver speeches as the court is not a venue for it. “Accusing that someone is acting with bad intentions will not suffice. You have to name who he is,” the bench observed. With this Indraneel Babu completed his arguments.

The counsel of other petitioner VV Lakshminarayana said the location of all the government offices were notified as per the CRDA Act and the government needs permission of CRDA to shift any office from Amaravati.

When the bench posed a direct question to show where in the Act it is mentioned that the government needs permission of the CRDA to relocate the offices, the counsel failed to give a proper reply. “What can the court do when the petitioners’ counsel themselves sit silent during hearing,’’ the bench observed. When Lakshminarayana tried to continue his arguments, the bench said that it would be futile to file petitions without proper proof.

Stating that the government mentioned ‘administrative grounds’ for relocation of the two offices to Kurnool, the bench asked Advocate General S Sriram to file an affidavit mentioning the grounds on which the offices are proposed to be relocated. Posting the matter to February 11, it asked the petitioners’ counsel to make any changes in the petitions if they want.

Comments

