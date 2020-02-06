English medium decision for kids’ future: Government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday told the High Court that it had decided to introduce English language as medium of instruction after taking into consideration the future of the children. The government also said there was a huge response from the parents over the introduction of English as medium of instruction in government schools.

The government also informed the court that it has no intention to forcibly make people enrol their children in English medium and their intention is only to make children compete at the international level. Students will face problems in changing to English medium at Intermediate level suddenly if they study their education till SSC in Telugu, the government said.

The government added that many children are forced to study in Telugu medium schools as their parents cannot afford high cost associated with English medium education in private schools. Most students in Telugu medium are from SC, ST and BC communities and introduction of English in government schools will benefit them.

Arrears:HC seeks explanation from APSPDCL

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has questioned the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) as to why it reneged on its assurance of paying arrears to solar and wind power generators. Seeking an explanation from the power utility, the High Court posted the matter for further hearing to February 19. The court heard the appeal of wind and solar power generators who challenged the order given by a single bench directing APSPDCL to make interim payment at `2.43 per unit and `2.44 per unit for wind and solar powers respectively.