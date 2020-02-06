Ensure sand policy yields desired results: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the new sand mining policy being implemented by the State government stood as role model to the nation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials not to give scope for any errors in its implementation. The Chief Minister, through his secretary, issued directions to the district collectors on the effective implementation of the sand policy. Despite taking all measures including protection of environment and ensuring transparency in the implementation of the policy, a single case of illegal sand mining will cause damage to the State, he said citing the saying ‘a dirty fish spoils the whole pond’. “There should be an effective mechanism for the effective implementation of the sand policy, by ensuring transparency,’’ the Chief Minister said and cautioned that any lethargy will not be tolerated. Issuing clear-cut instructions to the collectors, the Chief Minister wanted them to get information in all angles and see that no irregularities were taking place.