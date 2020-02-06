Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government plans defence cluster at Donakonda

He further said that students of the State were being trained in skill initiatives such as shipbuilding and marine systems under Dassault Systems and also secured placements in top notch companies.

Published: 06th February 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the destination for investments in defence and aerospace sector, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the State government is moving ahead with its plan to establish a defence cluster at Donakonda of Prakasam district.

Participating in the DEFEXPO India-2020 in Lucknow on Wednesday, the minister, who led a delegation from the State, said the  government has vast area of lands in Donakonda for the establishment of the cluster. Nearby ports of Krishnapatnam and Chennai will benefit in import and export operations, he said.
“The Industries department has already sent a proposal to the Union government for the establishment of a defence cluster in Donakonda. Under the Make in India initiative, Donakonda is an ideal place for developing defence mechanisms, which also suits aerospace industries,” the minister said.

“We have ambitious target to create a $26 billion defence industry in the next six years and export $5 billion in defence manufacturing. The way forward, I believe, is to create world class technologies in India by building a partnership based on mutual trust. I believe the dynamic French defence industry is a natural partner in this endeavour,’’ he said.

Stating that India and France have a multi-faceted relationship spanning multiple domains from defence, civil nuclear and space to climate change, clean energy and urbanisation, he said the India-France strategic partnership, nurtured over two decades has led to several key developments in recent times. The ties have also highlighted the importance of French partnership in defence, outer space and maritime security, cyber security and digital technology.

He further said that students of the State were being trained in skill initiatives such as shipbuilding and marine systems under Dassault Systems and also secured placements in top notch companies.

“We are investing heavily in the development of enabling infrastructure, which includes six operational seaports, seven airports, over 123,000-km-long road network and 2,600 km of rail network. The State is currently on the cusp of a major economic and social transformation,” he said, inviting investments to the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DEFEXPO
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp