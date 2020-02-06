Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVL Narasimha Rao hits out at TDP for ‘misleading’ people

He, however, added that the BJP would continue to politically fight the YSRC’s decision to decentralise the administration.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the issue of capital development was under State government’s purview, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has lashed out at the TDP for ‘misleading’ people by claiming that the Centre recognised Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He also suggested  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be wary of the political implications, like those faced by the TDP in the last elections, if the YSRC continued to bat for Special Category Status.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, the BJP Rajya Sabha member noted that even though the Centre, citing a government order dated April 23, 2015, stated that Amaravati was notified as the capital, it does not become a plaque that can’t be changed. “For now, Amaravati is the capital of the State. But, if the new State government issues another GO related to the capital, then the Centre will take cognisance of it and seek necessary information, if needed. The Centre can’t interfere in the matters of State in a federal system,” he reiterated.

He, however, added that the BJP would continue to politically fight the YSRC’s decision to decentralise the administration. “Since money has already been spent, we took a political decision in favour of Amaravati. The government should investigate the irregularities in Amaravati, but can’t change the capital on that pretext,” he added.

‘SCS a closed chapter’
To a query on Jagan’s letter to the Prime Minister seeking the latter’s intervention in the issue of Special Category Status (SCS), GVL clarified, “SCS is a closed chapter. The CM should understand the reality. If the Centre was to implement SCS, a non-existent initiative, it will affect the country’s economy too. If the YSRC continues to demand SCS, it will also face political trouble like the TDP, which misled the people before elections and tasted a bitter defeat. Instead, the CM should work towards tapping Central funds for the State’s development,” he suggested.

