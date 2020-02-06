Police search KE Prathap’s house

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The police have conducted searches on the house of Dhone TDP in-charge KE Prathap, brother of former Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, at Dhone on Wednesday. They found 22 empty cans used for transporting spurious liquor.

It may be mentioned that the Dhone police had booked a case against Prathap and 35 other persons in connection with spurious liquor case in the first week of January.

The Excise and Prohibition department personnel had conducted raids at Udumulapadu and Kambalapadu in Dhone. They seized huge quantity of spurious liquor from a house at Kambalapadu, which is the native village of KE family, on December 29, 2019. The excise department filed a case and arrested some persons in this connection.

With the case being transferred to the Dhone police from the excise department, the latter had reportedly included the name of Prathap to the list of accused involved in spurious liquor business.

Speaking to media, Dhone division DSP V Narasimha Reddy said that the searches were conducted as part of investigation. “We arrested a few persons for their involvement in spurious liquor business. We got a search warrant from the court and conducted searches on Prathap’s house,” he explained.