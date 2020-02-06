Home States Andhra Pradesh

Protests cross 50-day mark; JAC calls on Union FM

The farmers requested the central government and BJP leaders to take stock of the prevailing situation in the capital villages and intervene before it was too late.

Pro-Amaravati protesters take out in a rally with vehicles, in capital region villages on Wednesday.

Pro-Amaravati protesters take out in a rally with vehicles, in capital region villages on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA: PRO-Amaravati protesters of the capital region staged demonstrations by performing their hereditary occupations, such as washing clothes, cleaning roads and the likes, as their indefinite agitations crossed the 50-day mark on Wednesday. Such forms of protests took place in Mandadam, Thullur, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Peddaparimi and Krishnayapalem villages of the Amaravati region. Women, too, staged sit-ins and took part in the relay hunger strikes, demanding that the government respond on the farmers’ deaths reported over the past month and scrap the decentralisation of the capital plan.

The farmers requested the central government and BJP leaders to take stock of the prevailing situation in the capital villages and intervene before it was too late. “It’s been 50 days since we have been protesting, but the government has no regard for us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for Amaravati construction. How can the YSRC government disregard this fact? BJP leaders should come to the rescue of capital and farmers who parted with their fertile lands for the greater cause,” they pleaded. The villagers also criticised the YSRC government for abolishing the Legislative Council and sought an explanation on why YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepted Amaravati as the capital when he was in the opposition. “He (Jagan) remained silent then and is now shifting the capital to other places for no good reason. He has to visit the villages and address our grievances,” Thullur farmers demanded.

They alleged those who voted for Jagan have lost faith in his administration for his ‘unilateral’ decisions. “Instead of taking the state forward, he is taking U-turn on everything. We lost Hyderabad during the state bifurcation and are now losing Amaravati,” the farmers alleged. Meanwhile, representatives of Amaravati Parirakshana JAC met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and requested her to intervene in the issue. They apprised her about the prevailing situation in the capital region, and the alleged unlawful activities and police atrocities on women and farmers taking place in the region.

