Review decisions: IYR to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Published: 06th February 2020 10:43 AM | Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:43 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Secretary and BJP member IYR Krishna Rao has shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raising certain ‘unconstitutional’ decisions of the YSRC government, which, he said, triggered apprehensions among the members of Hindu community. He said that he and a few others were proposing to question the said decisions -- hiking financial assistance to Jerusalem trip, honourarium to pastors and imams and releasing funds for construction of churches -- in the High Court if the government does not withdraw the same.