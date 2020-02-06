South Central Railway to run three private trains in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three private trains will be operated between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam and Guntur and Cherlapally.

In all 11 private trains will be run in the South Central Railway from various parts of AP to destinations in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Speaking on the allocations made for the SCR in the Union Budget for 2020-21, Mallya on Wednesday said that of the total 11 private trains only Guntur - Lingampally and Aurangabad - Panvel will have Tejas Express like amenities and infrastructure as these are the only morning trains. Tenders in this regard will be invited soon and ticketing for these trains will most probably be via e-ticketing, he said.

He revealed that a total allocation of `6,846 crore was made for the SCR in the Union Budget for various infrastructure development projects. Several new rail line doubling projects were sanctioned for the SCR in the budget.

For provision of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) between Manmad - Nanded - Secunderabad - Dhone - Guntakal - Bidar and Parli - Parbhani sections, `100 crore was allocated, the GM said.