Students protest at ANU, demand V-C’s resignation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) along with Dalit Hakkula Vedika (DHV) and other students unions staged a protest demanding resignation of Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor (V-C) professor P Rajasekhar in front of the ANU campus in Pedakakani mandal on Wednesday.

The students staged protest while the university officials were conducting a seminar on ‘Three capitals of Andhra Pradesh for decentralisation of development and administration’ in the campus. The union leaders protest outside the campus.

TNSF State president N Bramham Chowdar and DHV chairperson A Rajesh raised slogans against the V-C .The police took the agitators into custody and shifted them to Pedakakani police station.

Bramham alleged that V-C Rajasekhar tarnished the image of the university by conducting seminar on decentralisation while the students were expressing displeasure in the campus.

“The VC is working as a party member by participating in the YSRC programmes which is severely objectionable. He deployed police in order to create fear among students.”