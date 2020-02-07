Andhra government denies report of Kia car plant shifting to Tamil Nadu from Anantapur district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday denied a report that Kia automobile plant located in Anantapur district, would be shifted to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and termed it not only irresponsible but also deliberately intended to mislead the people.

The Tamil Nadu government has also reached out to the AP government to clarify that it was not in touch with Kia Motors. Taking strong objection to the report, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said it is high time that action is taken against such damaging reportage and quoted Manohar Bhat, Kia’s India Head (marketing and sales) as saying that the report published by Reuters news agency was the worst form of imagination and concoction. “It is high time that some action is taken against this kind of mischievous and damaging reporting,” the Finance Minister said.

The Reuters report claimed that Kia Motors is in talks with Tamil Nadu to explore the possibility of moving its $1.1 billion plant in Anantapur due to policy changes.The Kia plant was inaugurated in December last and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited for the same. Recalling the same, Buggana said at the time, Kia officials expressed happiness over the State government’s cooperation and the Chief Minister accepted their request for an underpass road at the plant for smooth transportation.

Sources in the CMO also said the Chief Minister earlier in the day spoke to Kia officials to clear the air. It is a planted and motivated report intended to malign the government, they said.

The Reuters report itself had a statement from Kia that it has a long-term commitment to the Indian market and it aims to utilise the full capacity of its Andhra Pradesh plant before considering further expansion. “We do not have any plans to shift the manufacturing capacity from the current location,” Kia said.

Pointing at the statement, Buggana wondered how could then it be construed that the company is in talks to shift the plant to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that the Tamil Nadu Industries Department Principal Secretary called up his AP counterpart and conveyed that the Tamil Nadu government had never held discussions with Kia Motors. When contacted by TNIE, Kia Motors representative did not respond.

Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy rubbished the report that Kia Motors is being shifted from AP and also claims by TDP MPs that IT company Conduent was also going out of the State. “I strongly deny the news against Kia Motors and Conduent IT in AP. There is no iota of truth in it. They are very much with us. Fake news can only make noise for a short time, but can’t dilute the confidence and faith people have in our government,” he tweeted.

The issue took a political turn with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu squarely blaming the State government for the proposed shifting.Stating that the article by the news agency was scripted after analysing a sequence of developments and not at all a planted story as being dubbed by the ruling YSRC leaders, he sought to know how a minister can speak in a way that Kia Motors caused a financial burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the State government. “How can the government announce that there is no need for giving incentives and further to review the incentives announced by the previous government,” he sought to know. Naidu accused Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav of threatening the CEO of Kia.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, when TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu raised the issue of Kia Motors shifting its unit from AP and blamed the State government for it, YSRC MP P Mithun Reddy countered it by saying that reports regarding Kia Motors are false. “I spoke with the company MD today and he said the news is fake,” he said.

Is Kia unhappy?

Kia Motors secured land for Rs 6 lakh per acre for its manufacturing plant at Erramanchi village in Penukonda mandal of Anantapur district. Given the low cost of land for setting up the units, 16 South Korean companies signed MoU with the government for setting up ancillary units in March 2018.

Those ancillary units are proposed to be set up in Penukonda and CK Palle mandals. The proposed investment by these companies was Rs 4,790 crore.

However, after the change of guard in the State, the land prices increased and the price of land, which was Rs 6 lakh per acre, when Kia Motors was given the land, rose to Rs 60 lakh per acre. It means, the companies have to invest 10 times more for procuring land for setting up their units than they initially planned. Could it be the reason for Kia being unhappy?

When contacted, an advisor to the State government said that an increase in land prices is a routine process and every year the land prices are revised by the Department of Stamps and Registration.

He further said the MoU signed by the government and the Korean companies for setting up ancillary units was one among many done during the previous TDP regime and no land was allocated.

Industries Minister rubbishes report

