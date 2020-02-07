Andhra locals thrash bus driver for misbehaving with Class 8 student, hand over him to police

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A private school bus driver was beaten up by locals for harassing a Class VIII student at Fourth Mile on the outskirts of Nellore on Thursday. The accused was identified as Siva of Indukurpeta in Nellore district. Siva had been harassing the girl for the past few days. With the girl narrating the incident to her parents, they stopped the bus on Thursday morning and beat up the driver for misbehaving with the girl.

The locals too joined the girl’s parents in beating up the driver. Later, they pelted stones at the bus and informed the police. On receipt of information, the Nellore Rural police rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents staged a protest in front of Vidya Vihar School demanding that the management remove the driver from services. Acting on the complaint, the school management dismissed the driver.