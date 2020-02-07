Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man gets death penalty for double murder of a woman, her daughter

Accused killed woman and her daughter, a medical student, for resisting robbery attempt

Published: 07th February 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Eighth Additional District Sessions court Judge B Satyanarayana awarded capital punishment to a person involved in double murder of a woman and her daughter.

It may be recalled that the Fourth Town police registered a case against three persons for killing a woman and her daughter at their house on February 12, 2013. The court has sentenced main accused Shaik Imtiaz to death by hanging, while two others - teenagers were sentenced to three-year imprisonment in 2018.
According to the public prosecutor, Imtiaz of Balaji Nagar in Nellore city, owned a 3D architecture shop, and engaged some youth for house decoration works.

A Dinakar Reddy, a correspondent at Vagdevi College of Pharmacy, approached Imtiaz for decoration works for his newly-constructed house and for the college.In order to earn easy money, Imtiaz hatched a plot to rob valuables from the house of Dinakar. In the afternoon of February 12, 2013, Imtiaz, along with two teenagers, visited the house of Dinakar located at second street of Haranathapuram here on the pretext of discussing interior decoration works with the latter’s wife Shakuntala and his daughter Bhargavi, a third-year MBBS student at Narayana Medical College.

The three accused closed doors and threatened Shakuntala and Bhargavi to handover gold ornaments. When the duo tried to raise an alarm, Imtiaz attacked them with knives. Meanwhile, sister-in-law of Dinakar, who came to the house at that time, knocked on the door and even dialled the landline number. With no response coming from the other side, she informed the matter to Dinakar.

After sometime, on hearing the cries of Shakuntala and Bhargavi, neighbours rushed to the house. Dinakar too arrived at the place and broke open the door only to see his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. Imtiaz also attacked Dinakar. But he, along with the neighbours, overpowered the trio and handed over Imtiaz and two others to the Fourth Town police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh double murder Andhra Pradesh death penalty
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp