Andhra man gets death penalty for double murder of a woman, her daughter

NELLORE: Nellore Eighth Additional District Sessions court Judge B Satyanarayana awarded capital punishment to a person involved in double murder of a woman and her daughter.

It may be recalled that the Fourth Town police registered a case against three persons for killing a woman and her daughter at their house on February 12, 2013. The court has sentenced main accused Shaik Imtiaz to death by hanging, while two others - teenagers were sentenced to three-year imprisonment in 2018.

According to the public prosecutor, Imtiaz of Balaji Nagar in Nellore city, owned a 3D architecture shop, and engaged some youth for house decoration works.

A Dinakar Reddy, a correspondent at Vagdevi College of Pharmacy, approached Imtiaz for decoration works for his newly-constructed house and for the college.In order to earn easy money, Imtiaz hatched a plot to rob valuables from the house of Dinakar. In the afternoon of February 12, 2013, Imtiaz, along with two teenagers, visited the house of Dinakar located at second street of Haranathapuram here on the pretext of discussing interior decoration works with the latter’s wife Shakuntala and his daughter Bhargavi, a third-year MBBS student at Narayana Medical College.

The three accused closed doors and threatened Shakuntala and Bhargavi to handover gold ornaments. When the duo tried to raise an alarm, Imtiaz attacked them with knives. Meanwhile, sister-in-law of Dinakar, who came to the house at that time, knocked on the door and even dialled the landline number. With no response coming from the other side, she informed the matter to Dinakar.

After sometime, on hearing the cries of Shakuntala and Bhargavi, neighbours rushed to the house. Dinakar too arrived at the place and broke open the door only to see his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. Imtiaz also attacked Dinakar. But he, along with the neighbours, overpowered the trio and handed over Imtiaz and two others to the Fourth Town police.