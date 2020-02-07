Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay shifting of offices to Kurnool

However, the High Court bench refused to issue a stay order and asked the petitioner to attach the evidence to his petition and modify the same.  

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh refused to issue stay order on the GO issued for shifting the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Enquiries offices to Kurnool.

Hearing the petition filed by software engineer Mandava Ramesh challenging the GOs issued for shifting the two offices to Kurnool and also allocating `19.73 crore for construction of Millennium Tower B in Visakhapatnam, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Nainala Jayasurya, asked the petitioner to attach any evidence that IT employees working in Millennium Tower in

Vizag were being evacuated to his petition and adjourned the hearing to next week.
During his argument, Unnam Muralidhar Rao, counsel for the petitioner, said the State government had stopped works worth `42,000 crore in the capital region, where 40,000 workers used to work continuously. A total sum of `10,500 crore was spent on the capital city project works so far and the State government stopped them unilaterally.

On the request of the petitioner’s counsel to club the petition with earlier petitions challenging the relocation of the capital before the court, the bench said it would consider it in the next hearing.

