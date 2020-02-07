Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves order on reservations in local body polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved judgment on the petition filed by B Pratap Reddy and others challenging the reservation of seats in local body elections. Lawyers of both the petitioners as well as the government put forth their arguments before the bench constituting Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Nainala Jayasurya on Thursday.

While the petitioner’s counsel argued that reservations over 50 per cent were against the Supreme Court directives. He contended that the reservations were to be made as per the population census, but that the officials made reservations in case of backward classes without any scientific data.

However, Advocate General S Sriram, representing the State, argued that the Supreme Court permitted reservation over 50 per cent in special cases. He also defended that 34 per cent reservation in case of BCs was arrived at only after taking into consideration the population. He also noted that even though there is 48.13 per cent of BC voters, reservation was restricted to 34 percent.After hearing arguments of both the sides, the bench reserved the order.