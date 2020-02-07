Andhra Pradesh High Court wants Centre views on government office colours  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the hearing on the petition filed against painting government buildings in party colours, the Andhra Pradesh High Court sought the Centre’s views on the issue.

Before posting the matter to February 11 for further hearing, it directed the assistant solicitor general (ASG) representing the Centre to furnish details on the same after studying the Supreme Court directives and the national building code. It also noted that it was not right to have the photo of Chief Minister on government buildings at a time when local body elections are to be held.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Nainala Jayasurya also recalled that it saw in newspapers that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao stayed away from using his photographs on the buses of TSRTC during local body elections in the neighbouring State, and wanted to see if the Andhra Pradesh CM also would take a leaf out of his book.

It maybe recalled that the High Court on Wednesday questioned the government as to how government offices could be painted in colours resembling the ruling party.