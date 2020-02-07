Home States Andhra Pradesh

Avail LRS to legalise plots, layouts: GMC chief  C Anuradha

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha informed that people can avail Layout Regulation Scheme (LRS). for regularising unauthorised plot layouts.

By Express News Service

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has issued a notification for implementation of the layout regularisation scheme under Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules Act, 2020, for unauthorised layouts and plots registered before August 31, 2019.
The representatives of builders’ associations, licensed engineers, ward planning and regulatory secretaries are being urged to create awareness among  people in Guntur.

Those who do not possess proper documents for the sites they own, or unauthorised layouts can apply through LRS for regulation.Anuradha said the government has given people 90 days for applying along with documents to get their plots and  layouts approved.

“Applicants can pay 50 percent of the fee at the time of submitting application and the rest has to be paid within 45 days so that they can avail 10 percent concession on the total fee. The government will take action against illegal layouts after completion of due date on April 8. Officials will clear the applications received from public at the earliest.”

