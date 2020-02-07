Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhashyam School principal suspended for caning students

Management of Bhashyam School in Anakapalle suspended principal Seshagiri Rao or caning students on Thursday.  

Published: 07th February 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

violence, child abuse

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Management of Bhashyam School in Anakapalle suspended principal Seshagiri Rao or caning students on Thursday.  

District Educational Officer (DEO) B Lingeswara Reddy and his team took over the case as suo moto  after videos of the principal caning the students went viral on social media.It was reported that a video filmed secretly by one of the students brought to light incidents that took place in the school in the name of extra classes for Class 10 students, ahead of board exams. In the video, the principal was seen caning about three teenage boys.

Two boys, who were injured badly, reported the same to their parents. However, no official complaint was filed against the principal or the school management.Giving details about the incident, the DEO said there was no official complaint from the students or their parents.

“However, it is our responsibility as district officials to ensure the safety of the children. Any kind of physical or mental punishment school management is an offence, according to the Right to Education Act,” said Lingeswara Reddy. “During the inquiry, the principal claimed he was caning the students as they were not studying well. Following inquiry,  the principal was suspended by the management and the education department filed a case against him,” the DEO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhashyam School principal suspended Bhashyam School caning students
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp