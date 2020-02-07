Bhashyam School principal suspended for caning students

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Management of Bhashyam School in Anakapalle suspended principal Seshagiri Rao or caning students on Thursday.

District Educational Officer (DEO) B Lingeswara Reddy and his team took over the case as suo moto after videos of the principal caning the students went viral on social media.It was reported that a video filmed secretly by one of the students brought to light incidents that took place in the school in the name of extra classes for Class 10 students, ahead of board exams. In the video, the principal was seen caning about three teenage boys.

Two boys, who were injured badly, reported the same to their parents. However, no official complaint was filed against the principal or the school management.Giving details about the incident, the DEO said there was no official complaint from the students or their parents.

“However, it is our responsibility as district officials to ensure the safety of the children. Any kind of physical or mental punishment school management is an offence, according to the Right to Education Act,” said Lingeswara Reddy. “During the inquiry, the principal claimed he was caning the students as they were not studying well. Following inquiry, the principal was suspended by the management and the education department filed a case against him,” the DEO added.