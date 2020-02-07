Home States Andhra Pradesh

China-returned Andhra man vanishes from Government General Hospital

A government hospital official said that while taking his details, Prem Kumar informed of his visit to China about a month ago.

Published: 07th February 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Sending the Government General Hospital authorities into a tizzy, a person who arrived from China almost a month ago and visited the GGH with a complaint of running nose on Wednesday night, left it even before the doctors could take his complete details apprehending that it might be a suspected coronavirus case.

Efforts of the GGH authorities to contact the person who was identified as Prem Kumar, to conduct tests to confirm if he was affected by coronavirus or not, proved futile.

“He told the GGH authorities that it was his first health complication after his return from China,” the official said.  

However, he left the hospital during the conduct of medical procedures. “While filling the hospital form, he said that he was afraid that he would be kept in isolation ward now,” the official said.

The GGH authorities have only his contact number and not his residential address. “We tried to contact him over phone, but someone answered the call and told us it was a wrong number,” the official said.

However, the GGH doctors said he might not be affected with coronavirus as the maximum period of incubation had already completed after his return from China. The GGH authorities, however, launched a search for him.

Meanwhile, B Appareddy, a native of Tallarevu mandal in East Godavari district, who also arrived from China and initially hesitated to return home fearing isolation, reached his village. After initial tests, he was asked to remain indoors and not to venture out.

Similarly, the patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms, who was kept in isolation ward in Kakinada GGH, was discharged on Thursday. He was asked to remain in isolation in his house for some more days.

