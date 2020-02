By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to stop people from throwing waste on roads, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has arranged dustbins in crowded areas such as markets, commercial complexes and traffic junctions in the city.

The health department has arranged bins in many places across the city so people should drop their waste in them. Municipal commissioner C Anuradha urged the citizens to make compost at wet waste treatment plants installed at housing complexes in the city.