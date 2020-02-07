Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers urge Andhar government to stop mining in Kalyana Lova dam catchment area

Social activist Sujaya said the movement of heavy trucks creating vibration on the earthen dam weakening the structure.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers have requested the Agriculture department to make arrangements to stock more fertiliser in PACCS in adequate quantities to meet demand.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tribals and farmer representatives from Kalyana Lova Reservoir catchment and command area in Visakhapatnam made an SOS appeal to the State government to protect the reservoir from the threat of granite mining, for which permissions were given based on “false data”.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, before meeting the government officials, PS Ajay Kumar, national secretary of All India Agriculture and Rural Labour Association (AIARLA) said Kalyana Lova catchment area spread over 21 sq km has a sizeable population of tribals and around 5,000 acres are irrigated under Kalyana Lova reservoir constructed 40 years ago.

“In 2016, the then TDP government had issued permission for four quarries, of which two are functioning. No Objection Certificate was not secured from the Irrigation Department, which was mandatory, before giving permission for mining granite. Further, it was mentioned that there were no habitations within one-kilometer radius of the quarry, while there is village which is hardly 240 feet away from the quarry,” he explained.

According to him, the debris from the quarry is being dumped on the hill slope, where hill streams flow when it rains. “It is obstructing the flow of water to the reservoir,” he pointed out.

He also cited environmental laws and Supreme Court directions that no activity should be carried out in the unmorphed catchment area of any reservoir.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao also expressed concern over the development and observed that it is very objectionable that the government is paying a deaf ear to the appeals of tribals in Kalyana Lova, which hold a mythological significance to them. “Further, the mining activity poses a grave danger for the reservoir.

Social activist Sujaya said the movement of heavy trucks creating vibration on the earthen dam weakening the structure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyana Lova Reservoir Kalyana Lova Reservoir mining
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp