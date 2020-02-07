Income Tax raids on TDP Kadapa district chief Srinivasulu Reddy, Naidu’s ex-secretary P Srinivas

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: The Income Tax officials conducted simultaneous raids on the house of Telugu Desam Party district president R Srinivasulu Reddy in Kadapa and Hyderabad on Thursday. The I-T officials, belonging to Jharkhand, conducted a raid on Srinivasulu’s house located at Dwarakanagar in Kadapa. When the officials went to his house, Srinivasulu was out of station and his mother was alone at home. The officials did not allow anybody into the house during raids. It is learnt that the officials broke open a steel almirah and seized some vital documents. Knowing of the I-T officials raid, TDP leaders including State organising secretary Reddyam Venkata Subba Reddy rushed to the house.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that Srinivasulu Reddy was an honest tax payer. He feared that Srinivasulu might be implicated in false cases. He said that the TDP district president was actively leading the party in the district despite party’s rout in the 2019 elections. The I-T raids would not demoralise him, he said.

Meanwhile, I-T sleuths also conducted raids on the residences of P Srinivas, an official with the General Administration Department. He earlier worked as the personal secretary of N Chandrababu Naidu, when the former was Chief Minister. After the change of guard in the State, he returned to his parent department. A team of I-T officials simultaneously conducted raids on the residences of Srinivas in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Raids were also conducted on the houses of his relatives. The inspections continued till evening from the morning and the officials have reportedly seized some documents.