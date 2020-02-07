New lines, doubling works grab big slice of railway budget

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Allocation of Rs 3 crore was made in the Union Budget giving the green signal for launching works relating to South Coastal Railway Zone and Rayagada Railway Division. It was estimated that Rs 170 crore was required for zonal and division works. Also, about Rs 1,600 crore was sanctioned for works of various ongoing projects and new railways lines in the division.

Other major allocations include Rs 32.48 crore for a new line between Jeypore and Malkangiri, Rs 20 crore for a new line between Jeypore and Nabarangpur, Rs 380 crore for third line between Vizianagaram and Sambalpur, Rs 124.5 crore for 110.22 km doubling between Jagdalpur and Koraput, Rs 196 crore for 189.27 km doubling between Kothavalasa and Koraput, Rs 200 crore for 164.56 km doubling between Koraput and Singaapur Road, Rs 1.2 crore for conversion of Line 4 of Chipurupalli station into longer loop for python trains, Rs 1.2 crore for auto signalling system on Gopalapatnam-Duvvada section, Rs 2.10 crore for improvement of traffic facility and yard remodelling works on Singaapur Road-Vizianagaram-Palasa section and Rs 9.11 crore for auto signalling system between Gopalapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Safety works were given priority for elimination of level crossing by building limited height subways, road over bridges, road under bridges, track renewals. About Rs 28 crore was sanctioned for wagon periodic over haul (POH) workshop at Vadlapudi and Rs 11 crore was allocated for augmentation of diesel loco shed at Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the new coaching terminal at Marripalem for which a proposal was sent by Waltair Division seems to have been cleared with about Rs 335 crore sanctioned under ‘umbrella works’ in the budget.

The division had sent a proposal for setting up of the terminal at Marripalem passenger halt in the city, at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore. The terminal was proposed to decongest the main station in Vizag.