Ryots hail lifting of ban on export of onion

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The onion farmers welcomed the Centre’s decision to lift ban on the export of KP onion. The farmers on Thursday thanked YSRC MPs YS Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy and V Vijayasai Reddy for convincing Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to accord permission to export the KP variety onion.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Director General Amit Yadav issued orders according permission to farmers to export 10,000 tonnes of KP variety onion from the Chennai port.It was said in the orders that the horticulture officer should issue certificate on the quality and quantity of onion and the export process would be completed by March 31.