TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu finds report true, says YSRC MP, leaders threatened KIA officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of chasing away investors from the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the KIA Motors is also planning to move out of the State due to the announcement to review the incentives announced by the TDP government and the threats issued by the local MP and other leaders of the ruling YSRC to the management.

Stating that the previous TDP government under his leadership put sincere efforts and brought KIA Motors to AP overcoming the competition from several States, Naidu said “Getting investments and establishment of a company in the State involves a lot of efforts, but damaging the same is very simple.’’

Speaking to media persons at the party office at Atmakur on Thursday, Naidu, going by the report of a news agency on the alleged relocation of KIA Motors to Tamil Nadu, held the YSRC government responsible for any such eventuality.

Stating that the article by the news agency was scripted after analysing a sequence of developments and not at all a planted story as has been dubbed by the YSRC leaders, he sought to know how a minister say that KIA Motors caused a financial burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the State government. How can the government announce there is no need for giving incentives and review the incentives announced by the previous government.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav threatened the CEO of KIA and the local YSRC leaders threatened the management to give jobs to persons of their choice and hire their vehicles, Naidu alleged and sought to know what kind of indications the ruling party was sending with such acts. Was it the way of dealing with the international company? he asked.

Displaying the video of the YSRC MP threatening the representatives of KIA, Naidu demanded Madhav’s arrest and dismissal of the minister, who threatened to stop the incentives. Asserting that the TDP was not against 75 per cent reservations to locals, he, however, sought to know how the government can generate employment without attracting investments. What will be the fate of the AP people going for jobs to other States and abroad if they also mandate jobs only for locals.

‘Buggana making blatant lies’

Alleging that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath was making blatant lies, Naidu said after mentioning that the TDP government has left a backlog of Rs 2,800 crore to be released as incentives to industries in the white paper, the minister quoted it as Rs 3,500 crore on Thursday. Stating that the revenue expenditure and fiscal deficit have increased, he said the economy of the State is in doldrums. Except for getting ‘J’ tax, the government failed to garner revenue. He said not even a single industry was set up in the past nine months