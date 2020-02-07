Telangana HC to hear Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's illegal assets case on February 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considering the CBI counsel’s plea to grant some more time for filing counter affidavit in the petitions filed by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned the case hearing to Feb 12.

When the petition filed by Jagan came up for hearing before Justice G Sri Devi, CBI counsel K Surender urged the court to grant some time for filing counter affidavit in the case.

The petitioner who is arrayed as accused No 1 in the 11 charge sheets filed against him in the case, challenged the order of the Special CBI court in dismissing his plea to grant exemption from personal appearance in the alleged disproportionate assets case and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during the case hearing every Friday.

On earlier occasion, the judge directed the CBI to file its counter affidavit on Feb 6 in the 11 petitions filed by Jagan seeking to quash the order of the trial court and to dispense with his personal appearance before the trial court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during hearing of criminal proceedings initiated against him.