UBA programme survey conducted by NSS students of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) students of Vignan Pharmacy conducted a survey under Unnat Bharat (UBA) programme in adopted villages of Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

The students conducted the survey with support of volunteers and collected the data regarding financial status of the public and of those availing the schemes introduced by the Central government.

They also created awareness on how to utilise local resources for the sake of livelihood and earn more for betterment of their lifestyle.

College principal Dr P Srinivasa Babu said that the students collected data in Sekuru, Anumarlapudi, Tamgelamudi, Srirangapuram and Narakoduru villages of Chebrolu mandal.