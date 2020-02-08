57 came to AP from virus-hit countries so far, five test negative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy has informed that 57 people from Coronavirus-affected countries have come to the State till Friday. While 56 of them are under home isolation under the supervision of doctors and one completed the isolation period with no signs of the virus.Five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune tested negative.One sample has been sent to the Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad and the result is awaited.For suggestions, people are requested to contact State Control Centre (0866 2410978), or dial 1100 or 1902.