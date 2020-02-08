75 red logs seized, two from TN arrested

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force nabbed two smugglers and seized 75 red sanders logs and two vehicles from them at NCC firing range near Alipiri Road in the early hours of Friday.

The accused were identified as Rajesh and Kuppuswamy of Poluru taluk in Tiruvannamalai district. On sighting the Task Force personnel, the smugglers started pelting stones at them. To escape from stone pelting, the police hid themselves behind trees.

According to Task Force SP P Ravi Shankar, a Task Force team, led by RSI Vasu and Lingadhar, conducted a combing operation from Srivari Mettu. While the team was moving towards Alipiri, they spotted around 20 smugglers transporting logs from the Seshachalam forest area at the NCC firing range. The smugglers were trying to transport red sanders logs in two vehicles when the Task Force team spotted them.