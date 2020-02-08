Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB court to examine SC, HC orders

Naidu’s counsel submitted that he would explain the High Court’s stay order in the case. After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to February 14.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special ACB Court on Friday said that it will examine on February 14 the High Court stay order granted earlier in the alleged disproportionate assets case of TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as the Supreme Court order vacating stay in all the old civil and criminal cases.

When the case against Naidu, filed by Lakshmi Parvati, YSRC leader and wife of former chief minister NT Rama Rao, came up for hearing before the Principal Sessions Judge Sambasivarao, petitioner’s counsel K Srinivasa Kumar urged the court to pass orders directing the ACB to probe the assets case.
Referring to last year’s Supreme Court’s judgment wherein a blanket order was issued by vacating stay orders in all old civil and criminal cases, he submitted that the stay granted in 2005 in Naidu’s appeal also stood vacated.

Any stay order will be in force for a maximum period of six months. Since there were no further order from the High Court extending the above stay, the ACB court can take up the case for hearing and pass necessary orders, he added.

Naidu’s counsel submitted that he would explain the High Court’s stay order in the case. After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to February 14.

Chandrababu Naidu
