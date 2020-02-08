ACB raid: Rs 23K seized from check-post staff

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Additional Superintendent of Police A Suresh Babu conducted surprise checks and found Rs 23,180 unaccounted money at the road transport check-post of Srinagar village, Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district on Friday.

The ACB sleuths conducted raids on the check-post after people filed a complaint through toll-free number 14400.

After conducted preliminary inquiry the cops found irregularities at the check-post. Hence, they conducted a raid on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and seized unaccounted money from one employee and two private persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suresh Babu said that they observed illegal collection of money from drivers of private vehicles by two private persons who were working as a driver and assistant for the officer of Road Transport department for more than an hour.

They were collecting money in denominations such as `100, `200, `300 depending on luggage load of a vehicle. After they were satisfied, the vehicles were given permission to leave.

During the checks, the ACB sleuths found `6,680 from driver A Kiran, `8,850 from assistant S Prasad and the remaining amount in the front seat of a vehicle belonging to officer Mallikharjuna Rao. The trio were held and the same was reported to the higher officials for further action.