ADCL board of directors reconstituted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government on Friday issued orders reconstituting the board of directors of the AP Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL).

The Special Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Investment department) has been appointed as the chairperson.

The board will have six directors including Principal Secretaries (Finance, Transport, Revenue and Law departments), VN Bharath Reddy (Advisor, Aviation) and APADCL Managing Director.

In May, 2015, the former TDP government formed a SPV named BIACL in November, 2017 under the Companies Act, 2013), which was 100 per cent owned by the government.