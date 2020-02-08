BJP slams CM for capital plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that even though it is for the State government to decide the location of the capital, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government doesn’t have any moral right to unilaterally go ahead with relocation of capital. In the party core committee meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday, the party State unit resolved to seek the advice of its central leadership to decide its future strategy.In the meeting, the committee also discussed strategies for the upcoming local body elections.