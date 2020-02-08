BJP slams CM for capital plan

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said that even though it is for the State government to decide the location of the capital, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government doesn’t have any moral right to unilaterally go ahead with relocation of capital. In the party core committee meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday, the party State unit resolved to seek the advice of its central leadership to decide its future strategy.In the meeting, the committee also discussed strategies for the upcoming local body elections.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ex-Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, Prakash Mahajan return to party
Virat Kohli defends NZ series loss, says ODI least important format this year
10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar
'AAP fed biryani to one community': BJP MP Parvesh Verma does it again
Plan afoot to appoint Nritya Gopal Das as chairman of Ram temple trust
Coronavirus can stay infectious on surfaces for up to 9 days