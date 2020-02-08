‘Decentralisation already begun’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the process of relocation of government offices has begun from the time the government took a policy decision for a decentralised governance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has maintained that even the people were in favour of faster relocation of executive offices. He, however, added that there was no truth in the reports that the government asked certain private firms in Visakhapatnam to vacate the premises for facilitating the relocation.

Already, the government has issued orders shifting the offices of the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissionerate of Inquiries to Kurnool “on administrative grounds”.Speaking to newsmen at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister asserted that the government would shift the offices only after following all legal, constitutional and administrative procedures that are due. When asked if the government has set any timeline for completing the relocation of the Secretariat and HoD buildings, the minister replied, “I don’t have any information on it. The process of relocation has begun from the day the government has taken a policy decision to have a decentralised governance and introduced legislations in the Legislative Assembly for the same. The subsequent actions are a part of the policy decision. Even the people are backing it. It is for the government to decide where to have a certain department’s office. Till date, we haven’t asked any company in the Millennium Towers to vacate or issued any such order. In fact, the shifting of the vigilance office was done only for administrative convenience. There is no rule stating that the vigilance office has to be in Vijayawada itself,” he said.

To a query on Amaravati farmers’ request to return certain lands, the minister said, “A group of farmers met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested that the land taken through forcible land acquisition be given back. The CM directed the officials to examine the request.”

The minister further slammed the TDP leaders for spreading false news on investments and industries. Citing the false report on shifting of Kia Motors, he said, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu destroyed the State economy and pushed the State into bankruptcy. Naidu has got evil intentions to stall the growth of the State and thus going with false propaganda to make sure no one comes forward to invest in AP. TDP MPs are lying in Parliament, but the public are not going to get carried away with their lies,” he added.