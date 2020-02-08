Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Decentralisation already begun’

Botcha says govt will shift offices only after following all legal, administrative procedures.

Published: 08th February 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana

Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the process of relocation of government offices has begun from the time the government took a policy decision for a decentralised governance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has maintained that even the people were in favour of faster relocation of executive offices. He, however, added that there was no truth in the reports that the government asked certain private firms in Visakhapatnam to vacate the premises for facilitating the relocation.

Already, the government has issued orders shifting the offices of the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissionerate of Inquiries to Kurnool “on administrative grounds”.Speaking to newsmen at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister asserted that the government would shift the offices only after following all legal, constitutional and administrative procedures that are due. When asked if the government has set any timeline for completing the relocation of the Secretariat and HoD buildings, the minister replied, “I don’t have any information on it. The process of relocation has begun from the day the government has taken a policy decision to have a decentralised governance and introduced legislations in the Legislative Assembly for the same. The subsequent actions are a part of the policy decision. Even the people are backing it. It is for the government to decide where to have a certain department’s office. Till date, we haven’t asked any company in the Millennium Towers to vacate or issued any such order. In fact, the shifting of the vigilance office was done only for administrative convenience. There is no rule stating that the vigilance office has to be in Vijayawada itself,” he said.

To a query on Amaravati farmers’ request to return certain lands, the minister said, “A group of farmers met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested that the land taken through forcible land acquisition be given back. The CM directed the officials to examine the request.”

The minister further slammed the TDP leaders for spreading false news on investments and industries. Citing the false report on shifting of Kia Motors, he said, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu destroyed the State economy and pushed the State into bankruptcy. Naidu has got evil intentions to stall the growth of the State and thus going with false propaganda to make sure no one comes forward to invest in AP. TDP MPs are lying in Parliament, but the public are not going to get carried away with their lies,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Botcha Satyanarayana
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp