Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drive to include all eligible pensioners

People can submit their applications in Village/Ward Secretariats and officials will go to their residences to verify details and sanction pensions for those who meet the criteria.

Published: 08th February 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Opposition parties are accusing the government of denying social security pensions to many eligible people, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that a week-long special drive will be conducted to identify those who were denied social security pensions.

People can submit their applications in Village/Ward Secretariats and officials will go to their residences to verify details and sanction pensions for those who meet the criteria. “MPDOs and municipal commissioners will visit the houses of applicants who have been left out of the pension schemes and after scrutiny, eligible people will be given two months pension in March, including that of February,’’ the minister said in a press release issued on Friday.

Stating that 54.68 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the Nava Sakam survey, Peddireddy said a record number of 6.14 lakh new beneficiaries have been identified this month for pension. “Names of 4.8 lakh people, who were found ineligible, have been deleted. However, there is no need to worry as the government is implementing the pension schemes on saturation mode and will sanction pension to every eligible person irrespective of his/her caste, creed and political affiliation,” the minister maintained.

The volunteers personally disbursed pension of Rs 1,320 crore at the doorstep of beneficiaries on February 1. “Nearly 31,672 people who are chronically ill were given pensions varying from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.”

Fact check
54.68 lakh beneficiaries identified in Nava Sakam survey
6.14 lakh new beneficiaries
4.8 lakh people, who were found ineligible, have been deleted from list
Rs 1,320 cr (87%) disbursed at people’s doorstep by volunteers on February 1
31,672 people chronically ill were given pensions

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pensions
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp