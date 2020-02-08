Drive to include all eligible pensioners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Opposition parties are accusing the government of denying social security pensions to many eligible people, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that a week-long special drive will be conducted to identify those who were denied social security pensions.

People can submit their applications in Village/Ward Secretariats and officials will go to their residences to verify details and sanction pensions for those who meet the criteria. “MPDOs and municipal commissioners will visit the houses of applicants who have been left out of the pension schemes and after scrutiny, eligible people will be given two months pension in March, including that of February,’’ the minister said in a press release issued on Friday.

Stating that 54.68 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the Nava Sakam survey, Peddireddy said a record number of 6.14 lakh new beneficiaries have been identified this month for pension. “Names of 4.8 lakh people, who were found ineligible, have been deleted. However, there is no need to worry as the government is implementing the pension schemes on saturation mode and will sanction pension to every eligible person irrespective of his/her caste, creed and political affiliation,” the minister maintained.

The volunteers personally disbursed pension of Rs 1,320 crore at the doorstep of beneficiaries on February 1. “Nearly 31,672 people who are chronically ill were given pensions varying from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.”

