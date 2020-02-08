Hold special sports classes, schools urged

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated AP CM Cup State-level handball tournament at Sarabhayya High School Grounds in Sattenapalli on Friday.

He said the government gave `2 crore to sportspersons who bagged medals. “We have announced that `5 lakh will be given to gold medal winners, `2.5 lakh to silver and `1 lakh to bronze medal winners. Accordingly, cheques worth `2 crore were given to sportspersons in the State in the last seven months.”

He urged the school managements to conduct special sports classes at least once a week. He appealed to parents to encourage their children to pursue sports for physical and mental fitness. It will also give them confidence to face challenges in their lives. The minister also assured that the school’s incomplete playground will be completed. Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu lamented that corporate schools were neglecting sports classes and parents were also complying with them.

“Parents always think about sending their children to foreign countries for higher education after completion of degree in the country ignoring their physical strength and mental ability. Therefore, it is proud moment for Sattenapalli that a State-level sports meet is being held.”

Officers S Sivaiah, P Ramakrishna, Police Commissioner Srinivasa Rao and others participated.