It’s official: Kia is not moving out of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kia Motors, in an official statement issued on Friday, made it clear that it has no plans to shift from Andhra Pradesh and they were on track to utilise the full capacity of the Anantapur plant.

Speaking to newsmen in New Delhi, the company representative read out the official statement from the company and said the report that Kia Motors is being moved from Andhra Pradesh to another State is unfound and untrue.

“Kia has long term commitment to Indian market and we have made an investment of $1.1 billion in the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Anantapur. We do not have any plans to shift our production facility from the current location. We are on the right track to utilise the full capacity of the facility. We will continue to offer world-class made-in-Anantapur vehicles and innovative mobility experience to our valuable customers,” the Kia representative said.

The statement was issued a day after news agency Reuters claimed that Kia Motors is in talks with Tamil Nadu to explore the possibility of moving its Anantapur plant to that State. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who is in New Delhi, met Kia Motors Marketing General manager and the latter clarified that KIA Motors has no plans to move out of the State and expressed satisfaction over the support extended by the State government.

Lashing out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against the government over Kia Motors, the minister demanded an explanation from the TDP chief to the people of the State.