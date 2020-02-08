Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jasti case: CAT reserves order

Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for AP government, contended that the State government has powers to order an inquiry when there were violations involving officers on deputation.

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal bench in Hyderabad on Friday reserved its orders in the petition filed by IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore challenging his suspension from service by the Andhra Pradesh government. The State government accused him of misappropriation of funds as CEO of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) and ordered ACB and CID probes.  

Following the request made by the then TDP government in 2015, Krishna Kishore, IRS officer and Income Tax commissioner, was sent on deputation and appointed as CEO of APEDB. In July, 2019, the YSRC government transferred him to the General Administration Department, and later suspended him. When the matter came up for hearing before the bench comprising Justice L Narasimha Reddy, chairman, and BV Sudhakar, member, Supreme Court senior counsel Niraj Malhotra, appearing for Krishna Kishore, told the tribunal that the State government had intentionally suspended his client from the service. The tribunal had earlier cancelled the suspension.

