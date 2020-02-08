Local body elections likely in three phases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) S Ramesh Kumar has directed the district collectors to gear up for the smooth conduct of the local body elections.

Addressing the collectors, SPs and other higher officials of all the 13 districts through a video conference from his office here on Friday, the SEC expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the district collectors for ensuring free and fair elections.

He suggested the officials to keep in mind seven key issues — updating the voter list, printing them, arranging ballot boxes and election material, deploying election staff and micro observers and printing of ballot papers. As there are about 13,000 panchayats in the State, elections may be conducted in three phases.

The time from issuing election notification to the counting of votes for local bodies elections was reduced to 20 days from the earlier 27, the State Election Commission said and added that the reduced time will help in effective implementation of the model code of conduct.