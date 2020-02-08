Nadu-Nedu: Tenders for 2nd, 3rd phases by mid-May

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been an overwhelming response to the Nadu-Nedu scheme being implemented in government schools and parents are keen to admit their wards in the government schools.

This was revealed by the officials in a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme in government schools, here on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure quality in the works being carried out under the programme.

The officials said that tenders would be called for the second and third phases of the programme by mid-May and the process would be completed soon. They informed the Chief Minister that parents were voluntarily coming forward to make a contribution of `1,000 for maintenance of the schools and some parents were even contributing more for the purpose.The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture.