Officials yet to trace man ran away from Vijayawada hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health officials in Krishna district are yet to trace the whereabouts of Prem Kumar, who had returned from China nearly a month ago and went to get tested at the GGH Vijayawada but ran away even before he was tested.

Though no special teams were constituted to search Prem Kumar, city police were put on alert to trace him. It is learnt that the search would be conducted for another one week and if he is traced, he would be brought back to GGH for conducting tests.

Meanwhile, health officials in Kakinada said one of the two samples they sent to Pune for testing came negative. The blood sample of M Prudhvi, an MBBS student from Samalkot pursuing medicine at Wuhan in China was found to be negative.

Another sample belonging to one Md Isaq from Kakinada was also sent to Pune, but the test results are yet to be dispatched to Kakinada GGH.

He too is a medico from Wuhan, China. He was asked not to move out of the house for 14 days.According to health department officials, a total of 14 people who returned from China are currently staying in East Godavari district.