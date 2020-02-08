Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials yet to trace man ran away from Vijayawada hospital

Meanwhile, health officials in Kakinada said one of the two samples they sent to Pune for testing came negative.

Published: 08th February 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health officials in Krishna district are yet to trace the whereabouts of Prem Kumar, who had returned from China nearly a month ago and went to get tested at the GGH Vijayawada but ran away even before he was tested.

Though no special teams were constituted to search Prem Kumar, city police were put on alert to trace him. It is learnt that the search would be conducted for another one week and if he is traced, he would be brought back to GGH for conducting tests.

Meanwhile, health officials in Kakinada said one of the two samples they sent to Pune for testing came negative. The  blood sample of M Prudhvi, an MBBS student from Samalkot pursuing medicine at Wuhan in China was found to be negative.  

Another sample belonging to one Md Isaq from Kakinada was also sent to Pune, but the test results are yet to be dispatched to Kakinada GGH.

He too is a medico from Wuhan, China. He was asked not to move out of the house for 14 days.According to health department officials, a total of 14 people who returned from China are currently staying in East Godavari district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp