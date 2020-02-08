Rural bank gets IBA award for best initiatives

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) gave an award to Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank (CGGB) for ‘Best Digital Financial Initiatives’ at a conference on banking technology held in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, CGGB chairperson T Kameswara Rao said the bank serves customers through 218 branches in Guntur, East and West Godavari districts. He said that the management’s motto is to provide security to customers who deposit money in the bank.

“Transactions worth Rs 10,140 crore took place in the bank in the financial year 2019-20. Also, around 60,000 customers registered for mobile banking, unified payments interface (UPI) services and more than 20,000 transactions took place via mobile banking. Around 98 branches are solar powered and, in the coming days, we will implement internet banking there to provide better services,” he observed.