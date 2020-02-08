Save Amaravati, JAC pleads with President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by Guntur TDP MP Galla Jayadev, called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Friday, and appealed to him to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from going ahead with its three capital theory and ‘save’ the Legislative Council.

In the seven-page memorandum submitted to the President, the MP, besides explaining in detail the reasons why the TDP government had zeroed-in on Amaravati as the capital, elaborated on the development works taken up in the area. He alleged that the YSRC government, instead of taking the projects forward, stopped all of them without citing any reason and came up with the decision to have three capitals in the name of decentralisation of administration and development. “Using its absolute majority in the Assembly, the ruling party passed the bill in favour of the three-capital idea. But it hit a blockade in the Council as the bill was sent to a select committee.”

“The Chief Minister was furious with the decision taken by the Council chairman and immediately introduced a resolution in the Assembly to abolish the Legislative Council. The resolution has been sent to the Centre for its approval,” he noted. Alleging that the YSRC government was adamant on shifting the capital from Amaravati as the chief minister wanted to score a political one-upmanship over the former chief minister, Galla alleged the police machinery was being misused. “Section 144 is imposed in the region for nearly two months. Women are being beaten, dragged to police stations, abused and treated as traitors. I was also targeted, arrested and put in jail where no food or medical attention was provided to me,” Galla said.

TDP MPs, along with the JAC members, also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and submitted a memorandum to him.