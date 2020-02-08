Home States Andhra Pradesh

Searches in TDP men’s houses continue

It is learnt that a marriage is scheduled to be held in the house of Srinivasulu Reddy later this month.

Published: 08th February 2020 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA/HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials continued raids on the properties of TDP Kadapa district president R Srinivasulu Reddy in Kadapa and Hyderabad on Friday. The houses of P Srinivas, former personal secretary of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada and Hyderabad were also raided for the second consecutive day.

The Income Tax officials have reportedly conducted raids on the properties belonging to a close aide of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Hyderabad. However, I-T officials are tight-lipped on the raids.  

The I-T officials from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh conducted searches in the houses of Srinivasulu Reddy at Dwaraka Nagar in Kadapa and at Banjara Hills, along with his relatives’ house at Panjagutta in Hyderabad for nearly 30 hours.

They reportedly examined the transactions carried out in the name of RK Infra Private Limited owned by Srinivasulu Reddy. At the time of raids, Srinivasulu Reddy’s mother Hemalatha was only present in the house.

She said, “The officials searched every almirah in the house. They seized some cash and gold from the almirahs and also some documents related to an SBI locker.”It is learnt that a marriage is scheduled to be held in the house of Srinivasulu Reddy later this month.

DGGI arrests two for issuing fake invoices
Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) officials arrested one of the directors of a private firm and a CA in Hyderabad for issuing fake invoices worth `69 crore. They held transactions in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

